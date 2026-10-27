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Karnataka’s final electoral roll published, nearly 1 crore names deleted

Karnataka final electoral roll: The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters.

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 14:59:08 IST
By Arun Dev
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Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.

Karnataka final SIR list: The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (AFP/Representative)
Karnataka final SIR list: The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. (AFP/Representative)

The constituency wise electoral rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Voters can check also their enrolment through the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.

Karnataka SIR list: How to check names

To check names, voters must select “Search by EPIC”, enter their voter ID number, choose Karnataka, complete the captcha and click “Search”. If the portal returns “No Result Found”, they must verify their details against the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding that their names have been deleted.

Deep Dive

How many voters are on Karnataka’s final electoral roll after the SIR?

The final roll lists 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the revision. It adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll.

How can I check whether my name is on Karnataka’s final voter list?

On the Election Commission’s electoral search portal, select “Search by EPIC,” enter your voter ID number, choose Karnataka and complete the captcha. If no result appears, check the official electoral roll or contact election authorities before concluding your name was deleted.

Does a Form 7 application automatically remove a voter’s name from Karnataka’s electoral roll?

No. Form 7 is used to object to an entry or seek its deletion, but filing one does not automatically remove a voter’s name. Election officials must follow the prescribed procedure.
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The final electorate comprises more than 2.25 crore men, 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19 and more than 3.92 lakh people above 85.

People whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion. Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications, including those from new voters.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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