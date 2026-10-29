Parts of Delhi under IMD red alert for rain, cloudy skies may delay moon sighting on Karwa Chauth

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued red and orange alert over possible moderate to heavy rainfall for parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. It has also forecast cloudy skies on Karwa Chauth, raising concerns over the visibility of the moon in the evening.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius on October 29. (PTI)

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According to the IMD’s nowcast, as of around 3:40 pm, a red alert is in place for North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South West Delhi, while an orange alert has been issued for Central Delhi, North East Delhi and South East Delhi. Meanwhile, Gurugram is under a yellow alert until 6 pm.

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Also read | Delhi: Light rain expected; min temp 3.1°C above normal, 3 stations record very poor air

The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius on October 29.

Karwa Chauth rituals likely to be impacted

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{{^usCountry}} The unsettled weather could affect Karwa Chauth rituals, as women observing the fast traditionally wait for the moon to appear before breaking their fast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unsettled weather could affect Karwa Chauth rituals, as women observing the fast traditionally wait for the moon to appear before breaking their fast. {{/usCountry}}

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Amateur weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya also warned that persistent showers and cloud cover could make the evening moon sighting difficult. Highlighting the likely impact across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions, he said, “Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather! Frequent spells of varied-intensity showers will continue throughout the day along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh. Moon sighting is not expected at night due to overcast conditions; plan accordingly.”

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Delhi weather: 7-day forecast

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rain under generally cloudy skies on October 29, with the minimum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 26 degrees Celsius, as per IMD's weekly forecast.

Also read | Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’; minimum temperature recorded at 15.7°C

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast for October 30, when the minimum temperature is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to turn clear on November 1, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

On October 31, partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with the minimum temperature settling at 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum rising to 29 degrees Celsius.

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The weather is expected to turn clear on November 1, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies are likely to continue on November 2, as the minimum temperature dips to 16 degrees Celsius while the maximum remains at 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is forecast to experience clear weather on November 3, with the minimum temperature at 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 30 degrees Celsius.

The mainly clear conditions are expected to persist on November 4, with the minimum temperature remaining at 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum reaching 30 degrees Celsius.