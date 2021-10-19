J&K civilian killings to be probed by National Investigation Agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe for now into six of the 11 targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir this month with The Resistance Front (TRF) and other Pakistan-based outfits emerging as the perpetrators, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The NIA is already probing a larger conspiracy in the killings and has arrested nine persons and raided over two dozen places linked with TRF. Its investigations have found the killings are part of a well-hatched conspiracy from across the border to create an atmosphere of fear in the Valley and derail the government’s efforts to increase industrial activities there, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The people cited above said the NIA has got some clues about people coordinating these attacks and more raids will be carried out.

The NIA will take over the probe into the killings of Makhal Lal Bindroo, who ran a popular pharmacy in Srinagar, street vendor Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, a Sikh teacher, and her colleague, Deepak Chand, as well as labourers Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi. The federal anti-terror agency is expected to take over the probe into other five killings later.

United Liberation Front (ULF), a shadowy organisation, claimed responsibility for the fresh attack on civilians on Sunday that left Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi dead, saying it was carried out as a reprisal while asking migrant workers to leave the region. The attack on Sunday was the third on migrant workers in two days. Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Banka in Bihar, was killed in Srinagar and Sageer Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur, was shot dead in Pulwama on Saturday. Five of the 11 civilians killed this month in Kashmir were migrant workers. Mohammad Shafi Lone, a Kashmiri taxi operator, was also killed.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has moved thousands of migrant workers to “safer areas”. Hundreds of others have left the Valley.

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed top officials to deal with the flare-up on priority as a multi-agency pan-Indian effort was underway to neutralise Pakistan-linked threats in the region.