Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Kathua attack: Police detain 50 people, including a truck driver

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2024 11:10 PM IST

According to officials, the truck was travelling behind the army vehicles on a mountainous road when it slowed down near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained 50 people, including a truck driver, for questioning as they searched for the terrorists who ambushed an Army vehicle. Five army personnel died in the attack.

Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation following the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)
Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation following the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)

According to officials, a truck was moving behind the army vehicles on a mountainous road. It slowed down near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, where terrorists attacked from two directions, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Authorities are investigating whether the civilian driver intentionally delayed the convoy by requesting to pass through the culvert.

A large-scale search operation, carried out by the army and police despite heavy rain in thick forests spanning four districts, is ongoing.

An official told PTI, “The role of a civilian tipper, which slowed down the speed of this convoy, has come under investigation as it is perceived that the driver deliberately asked for a pass on the culvert. Usually, army vehicles are given preference in these areas, but the tipper still asked for a pass, which slowed down both vehicles.”

The operation — initiated from Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah — has led to the detention of 50 people for questioning regarding the ambush, officials reported.

Efforts are underway to locate and eliminate terrorists suspected to be hiding in the forest, they added. In another related effort, a search operation is in progress in the upper areas of Doda district following a shootout between terrorists and security forces.

Army and police teams started new searches on Wednesday morning in dense forests across Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

People in Badnota village and nearby areas were worried about their safety after the ambush. They were asking for village defence groups to be formed to tackle terrorist threats. Residents want the government to give them weapons and training so they can assist security forces in fighting terrorism, reported PTI.

Kathua attack: Police detain 50 people, including a truck driver
