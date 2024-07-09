Father recalls last call with soldier son, martyred in Kathua attack

Dalbir Singh Negi, father of Rifleman Adarsh Negi, on Tuesday recalled what turned out to be their final conservation, which took place a day before yesterday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Dehradun, Jul 09 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays last respect to the mortal remains of the five soldiers of state who lost their lives in the Kathua terrorist attack, at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Rifleman Adarsh Negi, 25, was the youngest among five soldiers who succumbed to injuries sustained from an ambush on their truck. Five other soldiers are undergoing treatment.

“I spoke to him on July 7 over the phone. He had come home in February and returned on March 26 to join duty,” the senior Negi told news agency PTI, fighting back tears.

Adarsh was the youngest among three siblings and hailed from the Thati Dagar village of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

“My son studied up to class 12 at the Government Inter College in Piplidhar. He then joined the Garhwal University to do BSc. Finally, he left his studies to join the Garhwal Rifles,” the father, a farmer, said.

All five soldiers who were killed in Monday's ambush were from Uttarakhand. Besides rifleman Negi, they were identified as Junior Commissioned Officer (Naib Subedar) Anand Singh, Kamal Singh (Havaldar), Anuj Negi (Rifleman) and Vinod Singh (Naik).

The troopers who sustained injuries are Arvind Singh (Havaldar), Sujhan Ram (Havaldar), Gagandeep Singh (Havaldar) Sagar Singh (Naik) and Kartik (Rifleman).

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the bravehearts for their 'supreme sacrifice.'

“The five braves from our state attained martyrdom during the cowardly terrorist attack in Kathua. This is a moment of great pain for all of us. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. Terrorists, who are the enemies of humanity and guilty of this cowardly attack, will not be spared at any cost. People who sheltered the terrorists will also have to face the consequences. The entire state stands with the martyrs' families in this hour of grief,” Dhami said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)