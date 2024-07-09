 Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 army personnel in Kathua terror attack: ‘Deeply anguished’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 army personnel in Kathua terror attack: ‘Deeply anguished’

PTI |
Jul 09, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Five Army personnel were killed and as many were injured on Monday when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Kathua.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he was "deeply anguished" over the death of five Army personnel in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

Singh said counter-terror operations are underway and the soldiers are determined to "usher in peace and order" in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many were injured on Monday when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in Kathua.

"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K)," the defence minister said on X.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region," he said.

"I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," Singh added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 army personnel in Kathua terror attack: ‘Deeply anguished’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On