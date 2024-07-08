Terrorists attack Army vehicle in J&K's Kathua, gunbattle underway

Terrorists attacked an Indian army vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to initial inputs, armed terrorists had fired on an army vehicle in Machedi area of Billawar in Kathua district. Terrorists attacked an Indian army vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (Representational image/ANI)

However, soldiers retaliated and an encounter ensued in the area. Additional reinforcements have been rushed.

The attack on Army convoy comes a day after security forces eliminated six terrorists in twin encounters in Kulgam.

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered from the Modergam encounter site while four bodies were recovered from the Chinnigam site on Sunday," the officials told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

"Undoubtedly, this is a big milestone in the efforts towards strengthening the security environment. These successes are very meaningful both substantively as well as in terms of messaging," he said.

"This is an indication that the security architecture and involvement of people is leading to the flow of human intelligence and this fight (against terror) will be taken to its logical conclusion," he added.



Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1sec RR, told ANI that the killing of terrorists in South Kashmir is a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.

The Indian Army paid tributes to two soldiers who were killed during the anti-terror operations in Kulgam.

"Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024," Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.



The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in terror incidents in recent months. Last month, three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda.