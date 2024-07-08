Terrorists attack army vehicle in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua; 2 soldiers injured

At least two soldiers were injured after armed terrorists attacked an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday afternoon, said officials. A massive search operation has been launched in the area. (Representative image)

“An army truck was attacked by armed terrorists in Badnota village of Lohai Malhar area in Billawar on Monday afternoon. The terrorists, believed to be two to three in numbers, first lobbed a grenade and then resorted to firing. However, soldiers travelling in the vehicle retaliated and a gun fight has started,” said an official, who declined to be named.

A statement issued by police said, “Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Machhedi area of Kathua district. Two Army personnel injured. Massive search operation has been launched.”

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anayat Ali Choudhary and Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal confirmed the incident but didn’t share any details.

Officials familiar with the matter told HT that the terrorists, who were in army combat fatigues, tried to replicate their modus-operandi of ambushing the army truck but the soldiers were swift and quick to retaliate.

Badnota village in Machhedi is around 120 kms from Kathua district headquarters and shares its border with Doda district.

Of late, Jammu & Kashmir has been rattled by a sudden spike in terror attacks.

On Sunday, a soldier was injured in a suspected terror attack at a sentry post in Galuthi village in Manjakote area of Rajouri district during the wee hours. The incident took place near 155 territorial army headquarters under the jurisdiction of Patara police station in Manjakote between 3.56am and 4.26am. According to people familiar with the matter, about 50 to 60 rounds were fired during the exchange of fire that lasted for about half an hour. The injured soldier was shifted to 49 RR hospital in Manjakote. He was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir climbed to eight, including six terrorists, on Sunday, as security forces recovered two more bodies. The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district.

On June 26, three terrorists were killed after a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

On June 9, armed terrorists attacked a pilgrims’ bus in Reasi that left nine people dead, and 42 others injured. The bus was returning from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra.

On June 11, terrorists attacked a joint security picket of the police and army in Chattargala area of Bhaderwah, adjoining Kathua district. Five Army personnel and a police officer were injured in the attack.

The next day, terrorists attacked a police party injuring head constable Fareed Ahmed at Kota Top in Gandoh tehsil of Doda district.

The attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts left nine civilians and a CRPF jawan dead besides 49 others, including seven security personnel, injured. The security forces had also killed two terrorists in Kathua.

It may be stated here that Union home minister Amit Shah last month directed the lieutenant governor (LG)’s administration and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir to adopt similar tactics in Jammu region as they did in Kashmir to contain terrorism.

Shah issued clear directions to replicate the success achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the zero terror and area dominance plans in the Jammu region with focus on sensitive areas.