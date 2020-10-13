e-paper
Home / India News / Kedarnath Trust allocates Rs 120 crores for construction work in temple premises

Kedarnath Trust allocates Rs 120 crores for construction work in temple premises

According to the state's Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, the second phase of the construction work with a cost of Rs 120 crores will be completed in Kedarnath Dham, including 50 feet wide walkway, security wall and other works. The temple authority has given the amount to the organisations, which will carry out the construction work.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Dehradun
The SKUCT has been constituted by the Uttarakhand government in 2017 with an aim to facilitate construction, re-construction, development, re-development and renovation of all infrastructure at Kedarnath Dham.
The SKUCT has been constituted by the Uttarakhand government in 2017 with an aim to facilitate construction, re-construction, development, re-development and renovation of all infrastructure at Kedarnath Dham.(HT File Photo)
         

The Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT) has allocated Rs 120 crores for the construction work in the temple premises.

According to the state’s Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, the second phase of the construction work with a cost of Rs 120 crores will be completed in Kedarnath Dham, including 50 feet wide walkway, security wall and other works. The temple authority has given the amount to the organisations, which will carry out the construction work.

The SKUCT receives funds for reconstruction work from various PSUs and companies under their corporate social responsibility activities.

The SKUCT has been constituted by the Uttarakhand government in 2017 with an aim to facilitate construction, re-construction, development, re-development and renovation of all infrastructure at Kedarnath Dham.

The government constituted the trust with an aim to ensure holistic and time bound rehabilitation of the Kedarnath shrine - that was badly affected by flash floods in the year 2013.

Kedarnath Dham is one of the most revered pilgrimage centres of northern India. Located at an altitude of 3,584 meters, amidst the snow-clad Himalayan peaks and on the banks of river Mandakini, this shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is regarded as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

