Social worker Ritasha D’souza was eight years old when Amboli, her cosmopolitan neighbourhood in Andheri West, made national headlines over the killing of two men—Keenan Santos, 24, and Reuben Fernandez, 29--for protecting their female friends from sexual harassment on the street. By the time D’souza began her postgraduate studies in social work years later, “neighbourhood heroes” Keenan and Reuben had become part of the academic discourse on violence against women.

Keenan-Reuben murder case: The tragedy that changed a village

“Aren’t you from Amboli?’ People in my class would ask.

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