Keenan-Reuben murder case: The tragedy that changed a village

Social worker Ritasha D’souza was eight years old when Amboli, her cosmopolitan neighbourhood in Andheri West, made national headlines over the killing of two men—Keenan Santos, 24, and Reuben Fernandez, 29--for protecting their female friends from sexual harassment on the street. By the time D’souza began her postgraduate studies in social work years later, “neighbourhood heroes” Keenan and Reuben had become part of the academic discourse on violence against women.
“Aren’t you from Amboli?’ People in my class would ask.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Amboli on October 20, 2011?
After a group of friends left a restaurant, four men harassed the women in the group. A confrontation followed, and Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez were fatally stabbed.
What did the Bombay High Court decide?
The court upheld Jitendra Rana’s conviction and life sentence, while acquitting Sunil Omprakash Both and Deepak Piwal of murder and convicting them of causing simple hurt.
How does Amboli remember Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez?
A memorial pillar dedicated to them stands at a busy junction near St Blaise church. Local residents and their families also remember their bravery and the loss their deaths brought to the neighbourhood.
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