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Keenan-Reuben murder case: The tragedy that changed a village

In the Catholic-dominated gaothan, a memorial pillar ‘dedicated to the memory of Keenan Santos & Reuben Fernandez’ stands tall at a busy junction.

Updated on: Nov 6, 2026, 07:31:40 IST
By Mayura Janwalkar, Vikrant Jha, Karuna Nidhi
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Social worker Ritasha D’souza was eight years old when Amboli, her cosmopolitan neighbourhood in Andheri West, made national headlines over the killing of two men—Keenan Santos, 24, and Reuben Fernandez, 29--for protecting their female friends from sexual harassment on the street. By the time D’souza began her postgraduate studies in social work years later, “neighbourhood heroes” Keenan and Reuben had become part of the academic discourse on violence against women.

Keenan-Reuben murder case: The tragedy that changed a village
Keenan-Reuben murder case: The tragedy that changed a village

“Aren’t you from Amboli?’ People in my class would ask.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Amboli on October 20, 2011?

After a group of friends left a restaurant, four men harassed the women in the group. A confrontation followed, and Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez were fatally stabbed.

What did the Bombay High Court decide?

The court upheld Jitendra Rana’s conviction and life sentence, while acquitting Sunil Omprakash Both and Deepak Piwal of murder and convicting them of causing simple hurt.

How does Amboli remember Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez?

A memorial pillar dedicated to them stands at a busy junction near St Blaise church. Local residents and their families also remember their bravery and the loss their deaths brought to the neighbourhood.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayura Janwalkar

Mayura Janwalkar is Associate Editor reporting from Mumbai. She has been a journalist for over 20 years with stints at the Indian Express, DNA and CNBC-TV18. She writes extensively about legal affairs and has a keen interest in urban issues, the environment, gender, and human rights. She has been a newsroom leader and has previously reported from Delhi and Goa. Stickler for details, she firmly believes in the power of long-form journalism and relishes peeling back the many layers of a story. Runs on coffee, almost never refuses sweets, and views a staggering amount of dog videos on social media.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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