 Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summons in liquor ‘scam’, asked to appear on Feb 19 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summons in liquor 'scam', asked to appear on Feb 19

Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summons in liquor ‘scam’, asked to appear on Feb 19

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 05:19 PM IST

The six summons comes days after a Delhi court, acting on a complaint filed by ED, noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an ongoing investigation into the now-scrapped liquor policy. Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on February 19.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

This marks the sixth time Kejriwal has been called upon by the agency to appear for questioning. He was earlier called on February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023. The CM has always termed these notices "illegal".

The sixth summons comes days after a Delhi court, acting on a complaint filed by the ED, asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17. The court noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

In its complaint, the ED alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally disobeyed the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses." If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would "set a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi,” the agency said.

“From the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record, prima facie offence under Section 174 of the IPC is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against accused Arvind Kejriwal…

"Accordingly, issue summons to accused Arvind Kejriwal for the offence under Section 174 of the IPC for February 17, 2024,” the judge said.

Kejriwal had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
