Kejriwal likely to resign tomorrow, AAP MLAs meet at 11 am to pick new CM | Top updates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to tender his resignation as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday, and the name of his successor is likely to be announced simultaneously. According to a notice by the AAP, they will hold a legislative party meeting around 11 am at Kejriwal's residence to choose the new chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal to resign tomorrow, new Delhi CM announcement likely

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign as the chief minister of Delhi in the next two days. The AAP leader, who was released on bail from Tihar jail on Friday in the excise policy case, vowed not to sit in the CM's chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

Here are the latest updates: