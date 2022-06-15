Kejriwal, Mann flags off Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI airport

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday flagged off a government-run Volvo bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi international airport in the national capital. Punjab transport minister Laljit Bhullar was also among those present on the occasion.

At the event Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on previous governments in Punjab, claiming that various kinds of mafia, including 'transport mafia', flourished under them but the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was a 'fiercely honest government' that does not hesitate in taking hard decisions.

On Friday, Bhagwant Mann had also said for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies" but now the money earned will go to the state exchequer.

CM Mann assured that the fare of the Volvo buses will be half of that of private buses without compromising on the services.

Kejriwal further hit out at the opposition, saying they were questioning the Mann government on law and order issues, but the truth is that gangsters used to get political patronage when previous regimes ruled the state. “I ask the Opposition, has Mann sahib brought gangsters with him? These gangsters were born under previous governments. No one can protect gangsters, and anti-national elements”, Delhi chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said during just three months, 130 gangsters have been caught in the state. "Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage," he added.