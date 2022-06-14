Mann, Kejriwal to flag off Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI airport
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will here on Wednesday launch the government-run Volvo bus service from different towns of Punjab to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.
The bus service to Delhi airport is expected to start from 10 cities — Chandigarh, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Pathankot, Moga, Muktsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, since most prospective passengers belong to these areas.
The flag-off ceremony will take place at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Interstate Bus Terminal in Jalandhar.
Holding a meeting with officials of civil and police administration at the venue, Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori asked them to ensure all arrangements, including security, sitting, parking and medical are in place for the event.
Thori said that before the start of the event, both the chief ministers will also pay floral tributes at the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh inside the premises of the bus stand. The DC and commissioner of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu also deputed nodal officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free event.
Sandhu said that necessary security arrangements have been made and adequate number of police personnel deputed for the programme.
He said that smooth transportation of commuters will also be ensured during the event.
On Friday, CM Mann assured that the fare of the Volvo buses will be half of that of private buses without compromising on the services.
In a video message shared on social media, the chief minister said earlier the transport mafia was making profit from this route but now the money earned will go to the state exchequer.
