Now, travel from Chandigarh to Delhi airport on Punjab govt’s Volvo buses

As part of Punjab government’s special initiative, five new Volvo ‘Punbus’ buses will run from the Chandigarh Sector 17 ISBT to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi starting Wednesday.

The one-way fare has been fixed at ₹830 per passenger.

While addressing the media, Pardeep Singh Dhillon, regional transport authority, Mohali, said the first bus will depart from the Chandigarh bus stand at 7.35 am and will reach the New Delhi airport at 2.15 pm.

The second bus is scheduled to leave Chandigarh at 9.50 am and arrive in Delhi at 4.30 pm.

The third and fourth will leave at 1.40 pm and 4.35 pm, respectively, and will reach the destination at 9 pm and 10.45 pm, respectively. The final bus for the day will leave Chandigarh at 5.50 pm and reach the New Delhi airport at 12.30 am.

Passengers can book their tickets online at www.punbusonline.com or www.travelyaari.com and can contact 0172-270-4023 or 0172-260-6672 for further information.

Recently, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced plans to commence Volvo bus service from various districts of Punjab to the Delhi airport from June 15. Mann had pointed out that, for decades, only private transporters had run their buses on the route and “looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies”. He had said the state government will run the buses and charge less than half of the private players’ fee.