Kerala Assembly Election 2026 results: Check full list of constituency-wise winners

The counting of votes for Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies is in full swing, offering the first clear indications of how the electoral battle is unfolding in the state. Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, and the outcome is now being closely watched as leads continue to shift through the day. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency in Kerala. (PTI)

As per trends available around 4 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, has established an early win, leading in 69 seats. In contrast, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Communist Party of India (Marxist), is trailing with leads in 22 constituencies.

These numbers, while still evolving, suggest a competitive contest, with the UDF currently ahead in the race.

Full list of constituency-wise list: Alathur | CPI(M) | Won

Attingal | CPI(M) | Won

Balusseri | INC | Won

Beypore | CPI(M) | Won

Changanassery | Kerala Congress | Won

Chavara | RSP | Won

Chelakkara | CPI(M) | Won

Chittur | INC | Won

Elathur | INC | Won

Eranakulam | INC | Won

Eravipuram | RSP | Won

Ettumanoor | INC | Won

Guruvayoor | CPI(M) | Won

Haripad | INC | Won

Idukki | INC | Won

Irinjalakkuda | Kerala Congress | Won

Kaduthuruthy | Kerala Congress | Won

Kaipamangalam | CPI | Won

Kalliasseri | CPI(M) | Won

Kalpetta | INC | Won

Kanhangad | CPI | Won

Karunagappally | INC | Won

Kasaragod | IUML | Won

Kodungallur | INC | Won

Koduvally | IUML | Won

Kollam | INC | Won

Kongad | INC | Won

Kothamangalam | Kerala Congress | Won

Kottayam | INC | Won

Kozhikode South | IUML | Won

Kunnamangalam | IUML | Won

Kunnamkulam | CPI(M) | Won

Kunnathur | RSP | Won

Kuttiadi | IUML | Won

Malampuzha | CPI(M) | Won

Mannarkad | IUML | Won

Muvattupuzha | INC | Won

Nattika | CPI | Won

Nenmara | CPI(M) | Won

Neyyattinkara | INC | Won

Nilambur | INC | Won

Ottapalam | CPI(M) | Won

Palakkad | INC | Won

Pathanapuram | INC | Won

Pattambi | CPI | Won

Payyannur | Independent | Won

Peerumade | INC | Won

Perumbavoor | INC | Won

Piravom | Kerala Congress (Jacob) | Won

Punalur | CPI | Won

Puthukkad | CPI(M) | Won

Puthuppally | INC | Won

Shornur | CPI(M) | Won

Sulthanbathery | INC | Won

Tarur | CPI(M) | Won

Thalassery | CPI(M) | Won

Thavanur | INC | Won

Thiruvambady | IUML | Won

Thiruvananthapuram | CMP | Won

Thodupuzha | Kerala Congress | Won

Thrikkakara | INC | Won

Thrissur | INC | Won

Thrithala | INC | Won

Udumbanchola | INC | Won

Vadakara | RMP | Won

Vaikom | INC | Won

Vamanapuram | INC | Won

Vypen | INC | Won

Wadakkanchery | CPI(M) | Won

Constituency | Party | Status Adoor | INC | Leading

Alappuzha | INC | Leading

Aluva | INC | Leading

Ambalapuzha | Independent | Leading

Angamaly | INC | Leading

Aranmula | INC | Leading

Aroor | INC | Leading

Aruvikkara | CPI(M) | Leading

Azhikode | IUML | Leading

Chadayamangalam | INC | Leading

Chalakkudy | BSP | Leading

Chathannur | BJP | Leading

Chengannur | CPI(M) | Leading

Cherthala | CPI | Leading

Chirayinkeezhu | INC | Leading

Devikulam | INC | Leading

Dharmadam | CPI(M) | Leading

Eranad | IUML | Leading

Irikkur | INC | Leading

Kalamassery | IUML | Leading

Kanjirappally | INC | Leading

Vijayan holds ground in Dharmadom Even as his party trails overall, Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be maintaining a comfortable lead in his own constituency. In Dharmadom, the Chief Minister is ahead by at least 1,500 votes, indicating a strong personal performance despite the broader trend affecting his party.

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63 per cent in this election, according to official figures. The high participation reflects strong public engagement in what has been a closely followed contest.

Before counting began, several exit polls had predicted a return to power for the UDF, which has been out of office in the state since 2016. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly stands at 71 seats, making the current leads particularly significant as the day progresses.

The LDF, under Vijayan’s leadership, has governed Kerala for the past two terms, and the ongoing trends will determine whether that run continues or comes to an end.