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    Kerala Assembly Election 2026 results: Check full list of constituency-wise winners

    As per trends available around 4 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, has established an early win, leading in 69 seats.

    Published on: May 04, 2026 4:26 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The counting of votes for Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies is in full swing, offering the first clear indications of how the electoral battle is unfolding in the state. Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, and the outcome is now being closely watched as leads continue to shift through the day.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency in Kerala. (PTI)
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency in Kerala. (PTI)

    As per trends available around 4 pm, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, has established an early win, leading in 69 seats. In contrast, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Communist Party of India (Marxist), is trailing with leads in 22 constituencies.

    These numbers, while still evolving, suggest a competitive contest, with the UDF currently ahead in the race.

    Full list of constituency-wise list:

    Alathur | CPI(M) | Won

    Attingal | CPI(M) | Won

    Balusseri | INC | Won

    Beypore | CPI(M) | Won

    Changanassery | Kerala Congress | Won

    Chavara | RSP | Won

    Chelakkara | CPI(M) | Won

    Chittur | INC | Won

    Elathur | INC | Won

    Eranakulam | INC | Won

    Eravipuram | RSP | Won

    Ettumanoor | INC | Won

    Guruvayoor | CPI(M) | Won

    Haripad | INC | Won

    Idukki | INC | Won

    Irinjalakkuda | Kerala Congress | Won

    Kaduthuruthy | Kerala Congress | Won

    Kaipamangalam | CPI | Won

    Kalliasseri | CPI(M) | Won

    Kalpetta | INC | Won

    Kanhangad | CPI | Won

    Karunagappally | INC | Won

    Kasaragod | IUML | Won

    Kodungallur | INC | Won

    Koduvally | IUML | Won

    Kollam | INC | Won

    Kongad | INC | Won

    Kothamangalam | Kerala Congress | Won

    Kottayam | INC | Won

    Kozhikode South | IUML | Won

    Kunnamangalam | IUML | Won

    Kunnamkulam | CPI(M) | Won

    Kunnathur | RSP | Won

    Kuttiadi | IUML | Won

    Malampuzha | CPI(M) | Won

    Mannarkad | IUML | Won

    Muvattupuzha | INC | Won

    Nattika | CPI | Won

    Nenmara | CPI(M) | Won

    Neyyattinkara | INC | Won

    Nilambur | INC | Won

    Ottapalam | CPI(M) | Won

    Palakkad | INC | Won

    Pathanapuram | INC | Won

    Pattambi | CPI | Won

    Payyannur | Independent | Won

    Peerumade | INC | Won

    Perumbavoor | INC | Won

    Piravom | Kerala Congress (Jacob) | Won

    Punalur | CPI | Won

    Puthukkad | CPI(M) | Won

    Puthuppally | INC | Won

    Shornur | CPI(M) | Won

    Sulthanbathery | INC | Won

    Tarur | CPI(M) | Won

    Thalassery | CPI(M) | Won

    Thavanur | INC | Won

    Thiruvambady | IUML | Won

    Thiruvananthapuram | CMP | Won

    Thodupuzha | Kerala Congress | Won

    Thrikkakara | INC | Won

    Thrissur | INC | Won

    Thrithala | INC | Won

    Udumbanchola | INC | Won

    Vadakara | RMP | Won

    Vaikom | INC | Won

    Vamanapuram | INC | Won

    Vypen | INC | Won

    Wadakkanchery | CPI(M) | Won

    Constituency | Party | Status

    Adoor | INC | Leading

    Alappuzha | INC | Leading

    Aluva | INC | Leading

    Ambalapuzha | Independent | Leading

    Angamaly | INC | Leading

    Aranmula | INC | Leading

    Aroor | INC | Leading

    Aruvikkara | CPI(M) | Leading

    Azhikode | IUML | Leading

    Chadayamangalam | INC | Leading

    Chalakkudy | BSP | Leading

    Chathannur | BJP | Leading

    Chengannur | CPI(M) | Leading

    Cherthala | CPI | Leading

    Chirayinkeezhu | INC | Leading

    Devikulam | INC | Leading

    Dharmadam | CPI(M) | Leading

    Eranad | IUML | Leading

    Irikkur | INC | Leading

    Kalamassery | IUML | Leading

    Kanjirappally | INC | Leading

    Vijayan holds ground in Dharmadom

    Even as his party trails overall, Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be maintaining a comfortable lead in his own constituency. In Dharmadom, the Chief Minister is ahead by at least 1,500 votes, indicating a strong personal performance despite the broader trend affecting his party.

    Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63 per cent in this election, according to official figures. The high participation reflects strong public engagement in what has been a closely followed contest.

    Before counting began, several exit polls had predicted a return to power for the UDF, which has been out of office in the state since 2016. The majority mark in the 140-member Assembly stands at 71 seats, making the current leads particularly significant as the day progresses.

    The LDF, under Vijayan’s leadership, has governed Kerala for the past two terms, and the ongoing trends will determine whether that run continues or comes to an end.

    • HT News Desk
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    News/India News/Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results: Check Full List Of Constituency-wise Winners
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