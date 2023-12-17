Kerala governor on ‘defamatory’ poster in university: 'Can't happen without CM's direction'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday launched yet another frontal attack at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the latter's "deliberate" actions "precipitate the breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state. The latest salvo came in reaction to the SFI's move to put up black posters and banners outside the Calicut University guest house, where Khan had been staying. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.(PTI)

Miffed with a banner put by the student's group calling him 'Sanghi', Khan shot off a strongly worded letter squarely blaming Vijayan for the row. In a statement, he said "this cannot happen without the direction of the chief minister".

"Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has taken serious note of the action of the State Police, on the direction of the Chief Minister, in placing posters defamatory to the Governor in the campus of Calicut University. The black banners and posters have been placed inside the campus, just outside the University Guest House where the Governor is staying. The Hon'ble Governor feels that this cannot happen without the direction of the Chief Minister and that this clearly is the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional machinery in the State. He said that such deliberate actions of the Chief Minister precipitate the breakdown of constitutional machinery," a Raj Bhavan statement read.

Pinarayi Vijayan attacks Khan

Meanwhile, Vijayan said Khan was distrubing Kerala's peace.

"Arif Mohammad Khan is making a move to destroy the peaceful ambience of Kerala," he said.

Drama in Calicut University

Dramatic scenes played out inside the university. According to news agency PTI, the governor lashed out at the police for not being able to remove the poster.

"How come this (banner) is here? I am asking you (police) if CM was staying here, would you allow this? You want to insult me? Enough is enough. You are trying to make a mockery of law and order. If not now, in 3-4 months you will have to reply. This CM is not going to remain forever. Don't think you will go unaccountable. Don't be under that impression. You will not go unaccountable," an incensed Khan shouted at the police.

He also called the police shameless. He said the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), was running the university.

"Shameless people. SFI is running the university. They will put the banners outside the guest house and you (police) will have them there?" he asked.

He returned to the guest house after the police pulled down the banner, it reported.

Khan has also sought an explanation from the Vice Chancellor of the Calicut University over the banner.

The Left-affiliated group has been staging protests against the governor claiming attempts to install BJP nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala.

Earlier this month, Khan said SFI activists attacked him. He was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram airport when SFI activists allegedly attacked his car. Governor Khan had accused Vijayan of conspiring to physically harm him.

The Kerala government and the governor have been at loggerheads over a host of issues, including delayed response on bills ratified by the assembly.

Last week, CPIM claimed Khan was pushing the agenda of the Sangh Parivar and had been running a campaign against the state government.

With inputs of PTI