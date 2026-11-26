Kochi, The Kerala High Court has permitted a minor rape victim to undergo medical termination of her over 27-week pregnancy, even though the medical board said the procedure could result in her death, as the girl was unwilling to continue until the 32 weeks suggested by the doctors.

Kerala HC allows pregnancy termination of minor rape victim despite serious risks in procedure more less

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Justice Harisankar V Menon said that since the victim is a minor who is pursuing her studies, "her wish also requires to be given utmost sanctity".

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"Therefore, taking note of the factual and legal position, I am of the opinion that the prayer made by the petitioner requires to be immediately allowed," the court said.

The medical board constituted on the court's orders had examined the girl and given a report stating that terminating the pregnancy at the current stage carried the increased risk of excessive haemorrhage, retained placenta, uterine rupture, premature rupture of membranes, high chances of infection, and anaesthetic risks including cardiac arrest and even death of the mother.

The board had also opined that the procedure could adversely affect the girl's future pregnancies too.

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{{^usCountry}} As the girl was unwilling to continue with the pregnancy, the court ordered the state government to make the arrangements for the termination of the pregnancy and to carry out the same without any delay after getting an undertaking from the victim regarding her willingness for the procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the girl was unwilling to continue with the pregnancy, the court ordered the state government to make the arrangements for the termination of the pregnancy and to carry out the same without any delay after getting an undertaking from the victim regarding her willingness for the procedure. {{/usCountry}}

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"If, in the event, the child survives the termination of the pregnancy, the state shall provide appropriate measures and standard neonatal care," the court said.

It also said that if the victim did not want the baby, she shall unconditionally surrender the infant to a childcare institution or specialised adoption agency for being placed in adoption.

The court said that if the baby does not survive, the hospital shall preserve tissues and blood samples of the foetus for necessary medical tests, including DNA, fingerprinting, and mapping, since an FIR has been registered.

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