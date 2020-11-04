e-paper
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state

Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state

Recently, Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw the consent just after CBI decided to probe the TRP scam led to controversies.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has taken the decision to withdraw general consent to CBI for probes in the state.
Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has taken the decision to withdraw general consent to CBI for probes in the state.(PTI)
         

Kerala on Wednesday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision, which was on the table for quite some time, was finalised in the Cabinet meeting. From now on, the probe agency will have to seek prior permission from the state government before registering a case in the state.

