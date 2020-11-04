Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:50 IST

Kerala on Wednesday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision, which was on the table for quite some time, was finalised in the Cabinet meeting. From now on, the probe agency will have to seek prior permission from the state government before registering a case in the state.