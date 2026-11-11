Thiruvananthapuram, The proposed strike by auto-rickshaw and taxi workers in Keralam demanding a fare hike was withdrawn on Wednesday after the government agreed in principle to consider their demand and promised to appoint a commission for the purpose.

Keralam auto-taxi unions withdraw strike after talks with minister

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Transport Minister C P John announced the decision after holding discussions with representatives of various trade unions, saying the government intended to implement the revised fares by January 2027.

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The commission would be constituted immediately to examine the demand, and trade unions would be given an opportunity to hold detailed discussions with it before the government takes a final decision, he said in a statement.

The last revision of auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in the state was implemented on April 26, 2022. The government was taking the unions' demand for another revision seriously, the minister said.

John also announced that the government would take steps to extend Employees' State Insurance benefits to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Regarding the loss of auto-taxi stands during National Highway development, he said the government would work with local self-government institutions to restore the facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The government was also considering extending to other parts of the state the model implemented in Kozhikode to resolve issues relating to electric autos operating without permits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government was also considering extending to other parts of the state the model implemented in Kozhikode to resolve issues relating to electric autos operating without permits. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said discussions would be held with the Tourism Department and hotel owners to arrange resting facilities at hotels for taxi drivers undertaking long-distance journeys.

Similarly, talks would be initiated with railway authorities to ensure necessary facilities for vehicles operating on a paid-service basis at railway stations.

Clarifying the regulations governing two-wheelers used as taxis, John said such vehicles must have yellow number plates. The government had decided to strictly regulate the use of privately registered, white-board two-wheelers for taxi services.

The minister thanked the trade union leaders for withdrawing the strike after discussions with the government in a cordial atmosphere and agreeing to cooperate with the authorities.

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