Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government on Wednesday said it has constituted a 16-member task force, headed by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, to develop a comprehensive health model for ensuring health and longevity in the state.

Keralam govt creates task force to develop comprehensive health model for state

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The 'Kerala Holistic Model for Health, Wellness and Longevity -Task Force', has been constituted to prepare an evidence-based, implementable roadmap for a phased prevention and early detection framework, a government order said.

The task force will also prepare a framework for appropriate treatment and rehabilitation and an action-plan for healthy ageing and wellness, it said.

Its chairman will be the CM, with state Health Minister K Muraleedharan as the vice chairman and the other members include Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department K Jyothilal, Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, and Dr Rathan Kelkar, Secretary to the CM.

The panel also includes experts from the medical field.

"The committee shall invite various stakeholders of eminence to contribute their suggestions, as Special Invitees and constitute focused working groups and also co-opt technical experts, as required, with the approval of the chairman," the order said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM, in a statement, said that this is the first time in the country that a state is implementing a comprehensive plan for preventing diseases, detecting them at an early stage, providing the best treatment and ensuring a healthy aging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM, in a statement, said that this is the first time in the country that a state is implementing a comprehensive plan for preventing diseases, detecting them at an early stage, providing the best treatment and ensuring a healthy aging. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that the committee will examine diseases, increasing age and facilities in the health sector, will prepare systems to prevent diseases and conduct timely tests and will examine the feasibility of using modern medicine and traditional treatment methods including Ayurveda.

As part of this, a digital system will also be created to bring all health-related information safely under one roof, he added.

Satheesan said that the task force was created as a continuation of the special department for senior citizens that was formed in view of the increasing number of elderly people in the state.

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He said that the government aims to create a system to prevent diseases instead of the usual practice of seeking treatment after the onset of an illness.

"The government is trying to implement a healthcare system that will be a model for the world," he said.

The CM said that the task force will submit a report to the government within two months of its first meeting.

The report will include two or three pilot projects that can be implemented, a three-year phased action plan, costs, fundraising possibilities, etc., he said.

It will also suggest a mechanism for accurately evaluating the progress of the project and the responsibilities of each department, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.