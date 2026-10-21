Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said all district police chiefs had been directed to conduct intelligence-based operations against spas suspected of illegal activities.

Keralam police to conduct intelligence-based operations against spas: Ravada Chandrasekhar

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Chandrasekhar said an investigation was underway into the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at a spa in Kovalam.

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He said the police were treating the matter very seriously and had ordered stringent action against spas involved in illegal activities to prevent similar incidents.

Deep Dive What operations will Keralam police conduct against spas suspected of illegal activities? District police chiefs have been directed to conduct intelligence-based operations to identify spas suspected of illegal activities. The DGP said the operations would be ongoing, not a one-time effort. Why is Keralam police stepping up checks on spas? The move follows an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a spa in Kovalam. The police chief said stringent action against spas involved in illegal activities was intended to help prevent similar incidents. How is the alleged assault at the Kovalam spa being investigated? A nine-member Special Investigation Team is investigating the case, and provisions of the anti-human trafficking law have been invoked. A health inspector was arrested, and the girl's maternal aunt and her husband were taken into custody in Andhra Pradesh.

The police chief said intelligence-based operations would be conducted at the district level to identify spas engaged in illegal activities.

"It will not be a one-time operation," he added.

On the Kovalam spa case, Chandrasekhar said the police hoped to uncover all aspects of the case and that provisions of the anti-human trafficking law had been invoked.

A health inspector with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the case, which is being investigated by a nine-member Special Investigation Team .

The girl's maternal aunt and her husband were subsequently taken into custody by the police in Andhra Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl lost her parents when she was two years old and had been in the care of her maternal aunt since then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl lost her parents when she was two years old and had been in the care of her maternal aunt since then. {{/usCountry}}

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The police chief also spoke about 'Samraksha', a state-level voluntary blood donation initiative launched on Police Commemoration Day to honour police personnel who died in the line of duty.

He said the initiative, jointly organised by the police and the Kerala State Blood Transfusion Council , would be implemented across all police subdivisions, battalions and other police units in the state.

"I think we will be able to donate more than 1,000 units of blood for the sake of society," he said.

Chandrasekhar said a parade was held to honour police personnel who had died in the line of duty across the country.

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Police Commemoration Day is observed across India on October 21 to honour police personnel who died in the line of duty. The day commemorates the 1959 ambush by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh, in which 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

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