Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob wrote to Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking directions to oil companies to provide 100% pure petrol samples for comparative testing of ethanol content in fuel being distributed in the state.

Over the past two weeks, the state Civil Supplies department collected petrol samples from fuel stations and handed them over to chemical examiner laboratories in three districts to check whether the ethanol content in petrol exceeded the permissible 20% limit. (AFP/ Representational) more less

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Over the past two weeks, the state Civil Supplies department collected petrol samples from fuel stations and handed them over to chemical examiner laboratories in three districts to check whether the ethanol content in petrol exceeded the permissible 20% limit. The move by the state government came after the Karnataka government recently reported excess ethanol content in fuel samples collected in the state, with levels reaching up to 31%.

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“The laboratories informed us that 100% pure petrol samples were required as part of cross-checking the test results from the samples of ethanol-blended petrol. However, when we approached the oil marketing companies for the 100% pure samples, they were not provided to us. They claimed the samples were not available. So I have written to the Union government to intervene and help us get the 100% pure samples,” Jacob told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said there was a standard procedure for testing ethanol content in blended petrol using a comparative analysis of 100% pure petrol samples. “We want to test the samples the right way by following the standard procedure. Afterwards, people shouldn’t complain that we adopted wrong testing methods,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said there was a standard procedure for testing ethanol content in blended petrol using a comparative analysis of 100% pure petrol samples. “We want to test the samples the right way by following the standard procedure. Afterwards, people shouldn’t complain that we adopted wrong testing methods,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In his letter to his Union counterpart, Jacob underlined that testing the samples was not intended to undermine the credibility of oil companies but to address the general public’s apprehensions regarding the impact of E20 petrol on automotive engines.