Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam will overhaul its existing sports laws and introduce a comprehensive, athlete-centric sports bill to bring about reforms in the state's sports sector, Minister O J Janeesh has said.

Keralam to bring in athlete-centric sports bill: Minister Janeesh

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The proposed legislation aims to address coordination gaps arising from the separate functioning of the State Sports Council and the Sports Directorate and make the sports sector more professional, he said.

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The sports minister was speaking after inaugurating a function here on Thursday to distribute cash awards and honour sportspersons who won medals in national and international competitions during 2019-20.

The programme was organised by the State Sports Council at the Durbar Hall of the Secretariat here, according to an official statement.

Janeesh said the state government was providing unprecedented support to sportspersons and had substantially enhanced the financial incentives for medal winners at the Asian Games.

The cash award for Asian Games gold medallists had been increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh, while silver and bronze medallists were given ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Coaches were also provided ₹5 lakh, while sportspersons participating in the competitions received ₹one lakh each as travel assistance, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coaches were also provided ₹5 lakh, while sportspersons participating in the competitions received ₹one lakh each as travel assistance, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Athletes who participated in the para category at the Asian Games would also be treated on par with those in the general category while extending financial incentives, the minister said.

Proposals were being prepared to enhance the training allowances and travel assistance provided to sportspersons. The government was also clearing pending cash awards that had remained unpaid for nearly seven years, he said.

A total of 900 sportspersons were given cash awards amounting to ₹1.5 crore at the function. The money was being transferred directly to their bank accounts, and steps were being taken to disburse awards for subsequent years at the earliest, he added.

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Presiding over the function, Transport Minister C P John said the government would revive sports teams in the Keralam State Road Transport Corporation , which had once fielded strong volleyball and football teams, to restore its sporting legacy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.