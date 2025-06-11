Key accused in Baba Siddique's murder case arrested in Canada

Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested in Canada, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday night. Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.(File)

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.

Akhtar, 22, was held in a fake passport case, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI.

Kadam told PTI that the government has initiated the process to bring Akhtar back to India.

"Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back)," Kadam told PTI.

Baba Siddique murder case



On October 12, 2024, three armed men shot Baba Siddique in Khernagar, Bandra East, as he was leaving his son’s office around 9:15 pm. The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, three of which hit Siddique’s upper body. He died within an hour at Lilavati Hospital.

The other two assailants—Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh—were arrested soon after the attack. Their capture led to a larger crackdown, with 24 others also arrested.

According to a charge sheet filed by the police, Anmol Bishnoi—brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—is the chief conspirator behind the murder. Police allege that Anmol orchestrated the killing to establish his dominance in Mumbai’s underworld.

As per Mumbai Police, Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the NCP leader's murder.

Meanwhile, Siddique’s son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique has alleged that certain builders and political figures with stakes in slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra may have been involved in the conspiracy. His statement has been included in the police charge sheet.