Baba Siddique’s son says he got death threat from ‘D company’ with 10 crore demand

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique on Monday claimed that he has received a death threat via email from “D company”. NCP leader Baba Siddique son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media after meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police, at Crime Branch office, CP office, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan 9. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

'D company' is a name coined for the underworld crime syndicate led by fugitive Indian gangster-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Zeeshan Siddique told news agency ANI that the ‘D company’ in the email demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore.

"I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this," Zeeshan Siddique said.

According to the police, the threat email said that he would be killed the “same way” as his father. The sender also demanded ₹10 crores from Siddique.

The sender further said that he would send such emails every six hours, the officials added.

Baba Siddique's death

Baba Siddique, a NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, three of which hit Siddique’s upper body. He died within an hour at Lilavati Hospital.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder case: Cops start probe into key conspirator’s viral video

The other two assailants—Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh—were arrested soon after the attack. Their capture led to a larger crackdown, with 24 others also arrested. All 27 accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to the charge sheet, Anmol Bishnoi—brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—is the chief conspirator behind the murder. Police allege that Anmol orchestrated the killing to establish his dominance in Mumbai’s underworld.

However, Zeeshan Siddique, has alleged that certain builders and political figures with stakes in slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra may have been involved in the conspiracy.