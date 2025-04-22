Zeeshan Siddique receives threat mails from ‘D-Company’

MUMBAI: Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Zeeshan Siddique has received death threats on email over the last two days, said Bandra police on Monday evening, as officials were recording his statement on the basis of which an FIR will be registered. Mumbai, India – 09, Jan 2025: NCP leader Baba Siddique son and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique interacts with the media after meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police, at Crime Branch office, CP office, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

This was confirmed by deputy commissioner of police, Nimit Goyal, who is in-charge of Zone-9.

Zeeshan’s father, former minister Baba Siddique, was shot by three assailants outside his son’s office in Bandra East on October 12 last year. The main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, three of which hit Siddique’s upper body. He died within an hour of being admitted to Lilavati Hospital.

While Gautam was arrested a month after the incident, police are still on the lookout for two masterminds – Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.

Preliminary investigations on Monday have revealed, Zeeshan Siddique received three threat emails on his Gmail account in which the sender claimed to be from the Dawood Ibrahim gang, said a source. Mumbai police have already provided protection to Siddique, with police personnel posted outside his residence in Bandra.

“The police are checking the contents of the emails and verifying the facts. While the emails were received over the last two days, they were revealed to the police only on Monday,” said a senior police officer. A police team from the crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation.

Zeeshan Siddique confirmed the incident with HT, saying that the police had come to his residence to record his statement as he had received an email demanding protection money of ₹10 crore two days ago. “I ignored it then but have been receiving reminders since then, including today. Finally, I had to complain to the police about it,” he said.

The display picture on the email, received on April 19, shows a gun with two bullets. The content of the email reads: “It was sad that after Baba Siddique’s encounter news, a fake news about Lawrence Bishnoi being behind it was planted. It was done by someone else but that is in the past. Now I want ₹10 crore from your family for protection and you have two days’ time.”

“Please don’t involve the police. This incident could happen with you; so be careful,” the sender threatened, adding, “Please let me know in case any clarification is required. Take it seriously. I will send you location and time. Please confirm your email, D-Company.”

Zeeshan said that while earlier his family would ignore such mails,, “but after this incident we have to be cautious”. He has also demanded the police to increase the police protection of the family.