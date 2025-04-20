Court allows Baba Siddique’s wife to intervene in his murder case

MUMBAI: In a significant development in the high-profile murder case of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Saturday allowed the intervention application filed by his wife, Shehzeen Siddique, making her an official party to the trial. MUMBAI, INDIA - JUNE 24, 2017 : Politician Baba Siddique with his daughter Arshia Siddique(L), wife Shehzeen Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique during Baba and Zeeshan Siddique annual Iftar dinner at Taj Lands India, Bandra on Saturday June 24, 2017 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times) (Pramod Thakur/HT PHOTO)

An intervention application is a legal request by a non-party to join an ongoing case, either to support or present their own claims.

Special MCOCA judge BD Shelke passed the order in Shehzeen’s presence, recognising her right as a victim to assist the prosecution.

Shehzeen had moved the intervention application on March 28, seeking permission to support the prosecution during trial. The Siddique family appointed senior advocate Pradip Gharat, along with advocates Trivankumar Karnani and Hritika Jannawar, to argue the plea.

Arguing for the family, advocate Gharat contended that the wife of the deceased has the right to be heard and to participate in the trial. He further stated that under the law, she is entitled to seek the court’s permission to conduct or assist in the prosecution, given her direct stake in the outcome of the case.

In his detailed order, Judge Shelke acknowledged the legal standing of Shehzeen Siddique as a victim under the law. “Heirs of the deceased are covered in the definition of victim. They have the right to participate in the hearing of the matter and are required to be given adequate opportunity of hearing,” the court observed.

The application stated that Shehzeen had suffered emotional and irreparable loss due to her husband’s “cold-blooded, premeditated” murder. It added that her participation would ensure that “true and correct facts” are placed before the court to enable a fair conclusion.

On October 12, 2024, three armed men shot Baba Siddique in Khernagar, Bandra East, as he was leaving his son’s office around 9:15 pm. The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, three of which hit Siddique’s upper body. He died within an hour at Lilavati Hospital.

The other two assailants—Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh—were arrested soon after the attack. Their capture led to a larger crackdown, with 24 others also arrested. All 27 accused are currently in judicial custody.

According to the charge sheet, Anmol Bishnoi—brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—is the chief conspirator behind the murder. Police allege that Anmol orchestrated the killing to establish his dominance in Mumbai’s underworld.

Meanwhile, Siddique’s son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique has alleged that certain builders and political figures with stakes in slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra may have been involved in the conspiracy. His statement has been included in the police charge sheet.