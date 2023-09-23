Khalistan terror in Canada: KTF terrorist Arshdeep Dala has a killer record bigger than Nijjar

The brewing controversy over the unsubstantiated allegations by Ottawa about the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has put the spotlight back on extremist activities in Canada. A dossier put together by Indian intelligence agencies has listed Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, who fled India in July 2020, as one of the pro-Khalistani elements based in Canada. Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

Originally from the Dalla village in the Moga district of Punjab, Arsh Dala has been involved in various organized criminal activities and is associated with extremist groups, including the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He is also connected to the notorious Canadian gangster Goldy Brar.

Dala, 27, has been living in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada (same place as Nijjar) with his wife and a minor daughter. He holds a passport issued by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar on September 1, 2017, which is valid until August 31, 2027.

He became active in 2020, primarily involved in raising terror modules, arranging the supply of weapons from across the border, providing funds, and organizing targeted killings in Punjab. The dossier suggests that Dala has a killer record bigger than the slain KTF chief Nijjar.

Terror Activities in Punjab

KTF Module in Moga (2021): Arsh Dala, in association with Hardeep Singh Nijjar, raised a 3-member KTF module responsible for the killing of Tejinder, alias Pinka, the owner of Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga, and an attempted kidnapping and killing of Shakti Singh, a sacrilege accused, in July 2021.

Murder of Manohar Lal (2020): Involvement in the murder of Manohar Lal, a disciple of Dera Sacha Sauda, in Bathinda in November 2020. Arsh Dala claimed responsibility for the murder on the Facebook account of Sukhpreet Singh, a deceased criminal.

Attack on Hindu Priest (2021): Alleged orchestration of an attack on a Hindu priest, Pragya Gyan Muni, in Phillaur, Jalandhar, in January 2021 through his associates Ram Singh, alias, Sona, and Kamaljeet Sharma, alias Kamal.

Multiple KTF Modules (2021-2022)

Collaboration with gangster Bikram Brar and Canada-based Goldy Brar in October 2021 to form a 4-member KTF module tasked with targeting specific individuals. Dala got delivered two pistols 9 mm, one .30 bore pistol, one .315 bore with four magazines for the module members and assigned them to target Bittu Premi, Shamma Badmash and Sirsa-based DSS follower Shakti Singh.

Collaboration with Hardeep Singh Nijjar in January 2022 to establish a 4-member KTF module, tasked with carrying out grenade attacks. Arshdeep Dalla and Hardeep Nijjar had planned to target Harmanbir Singh Gill, SSP of Moga and two inspectors of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing in Moga.

Collaboration with Gurjant Singh Janty and Lakhbir Singh Rode in November/December 2021 to create a 4-member KTF module operating in Haryana. In Jan 2022, on the direction of Arsh Dala, his associate Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi received Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukh Greece from Chandigarh to ex-infiltrate him to Pakistan from Punjab. He also attempted to arrange his hideout in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Establishment of a 7-member KTF module in January 2022 aimed at targeting Pritpal Singh Bobby, a Mohali-based immigration consultant.

Alleged involvement in the creation of a Pak-ISI-backed module arrested in August 2022, planning terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.

Extortion and Violence

In August 2022, Arsh Dala allegedly attempted to extort ₹25 lakh from NRI Sukhjinder Singh, threatening him with violence. When Sukhjinder refused to comply, unidentified individuals fired shots at his residence on September 4, 2022, in an attempt to intimidate him.

Drone-Dropped Moga Module

In September 2022, Arsh Dala, in association with others, formed a 5-member KTF module with the help of drone-dropped weapon consignments.

