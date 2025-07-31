Kharge calls INDIA bloc meeting to discuss voter roll revision in House

New Delhi: Opposition’s INDIA group will sharpen its focus on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, will insist on a debate and might also make a comprehensive protest plan over the issue after Parliament finished discussing Operation Sindoor in both Houses. Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI PHOTO)

INDIA group has called a meeting of its floor leaders of 24 parties on Thursday to evolve a common strategy on the issue. Congress president and Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting.

In the Rajya Sabha, both Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien demanded a debate on SIR. O’Brien reminded deputy chairman Harivansh that there are two more weeks left in the ongoing monsoon session and a debate on SIR can be organized. Kharge sought Chair’s assurance when the debate on SIR will start and reminded Harivansh that since the beginning of the session, the Opposition’s efforts had been to debate SIR.

Later, talking to HT, Kharge said, “Our top issue now is SIR. We want a debate on SIR and will make a plan on how the issue can be highlighted.” Kharge also didn’t rule out protests but indicated that any rally or Opposition march might not happen in the short term.

Demanding a debate on SIR, Kharge also told HT, “The EC has announced it would do SIR in other states too. Notification has been issued in some states. This is a clear plan to not allow a large section of voters to vote.”

INDIA group– which has 24 parties in Parliament, had met on July 19 to strategize for the monsoon session of Parliament. During the meeting, Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and SIR were picked up by leaders as top issues.

“Now that the Operation Sindoor/ Pahalgam debate is over in Parliament, our focus will sharpen on SIR,” said an Opposition leader. O’Brien said, “SIR is a huge issue for the Opposition.”

Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who came to Parliament for work, reacted to the Opposition’s protests over SIR. “The SIR will ensure only genuine voters will cast their votes. Otherwise, they (Opposition) wants votes to be cast in the name of those who have died. The people of Bihar are happy. Only those who come from RJD and Congress cultures are facing problems. They are in panic and they have accepted defeat. So, they are looking for an excuse.”