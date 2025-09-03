The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that he is enrolled as a voter in two assembly constituencies in Delhi. Khera, however, has dismissed the move as a bid to target him and his party. Khera gets notice overname on 2 voter cards

According to the District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi, Khera’s name appears in the electoral rolls of both Jangpura and New Delhi constituencies. The notice has been issued under Section 17 and Section 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibit a person from being registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.

Khera has been directed to submit an explanation, along with supporting documents, by 11 am on September 8. The notice states that “as you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll if more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950. You are therefore directed to show cause as to what action should not be taken against you under the said act.”

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that Khera held two active voter IDs—EPIC number XHC1992338 from Jangpura (East Delhi parliamentary constituency) and EPIC number SJE0755967 from New Delhi.

“Rahul Gandhi screamed ‘vote chori’ from the rooftops... it has now emerged that Pawan Khera - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers,” Malviya wrote on X.

He said it was now for the Election Commission to determine whether Khera had voted multiple times. “It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times - a clear violation of electoral laws,” he posted.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the matter was in violation of Section 62(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars voting in more than one constituency. “At one point Rahul Gandhi calls the citizens of the country liars, fake and thieves. Today in front of you we have presented the vote theft of Rahul Gandhi’s own close associate,” he said.

Bhandari also asked Rahul Gandhi whether he was aware of the matter and whether he would describe Khera as a “vote thief.” He recalled earlier controversies, including Sonia Gandhi’s name appearing on electoral rolls in 1980 before she became an Indian citizen, and claimed this reflected a “family history of vote rigging and vote theft.”

He also referred to reports of multiple EPIC IDs linked to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, saying such cases showed a broader pattern of malpractice. “This is an atom bomb of voter theft,” Bhandari said, contrasting it with Rahul Gandhi’s earlier reference to a political “hydrogen bomb.”

Responding, Pawan Khera said the discrepancy was due to errors by the poll body. He said he shifted from the New Delhi constituency in 2016 and had followed due procedure to have his name deleted from there.

“I would like to know from the Election Commission who is being made to cast vote from the New Delhi constituency in my name. I want the CCTV footage. I shifted from there in 2016. I followed the procedure to get my name deleted from there. But why is my name still there?” he told ANI.

“This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question that we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission... This list is available with the BJP leaders as well as EC. Congress keeps asking for the list but never gets it,” he said.

Under election law, holding more than one active voter ID is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or fine, or both. The Election Commission has said it will proceed as per law once Khera submits his reply or if he fails to respond by the deadline.