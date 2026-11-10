Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph, in an apparent expression of displeasure, has said that he came to know about his government's latest decision not to purchase power from a private entity via news reports.

Knew about govt decision not to buy power from GNA via news reports: Electricity Minister

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Joseph, speaking to reporters on Monday, said he came to know through news reports that the CM spoke with the Power Secretary and the chairman of the Kerala State Electricity Board regarding the purchase of electricity.

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"The CM is above the ministers. He can intervene, as required, in any department," he said, but added that final decisions are taken by the cabinet.

The minister said that he too has spoken to the CM several times.

He also said that the state was able to hold on in October thanks to the power supplied by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Joseph further said that if power was available from Himachal Pradesh for the period November 2026 to May 2027, it would have been beneficial for Keralam.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks came in response to reporters' queries regarding the government's reported decision not to purchase power from the GNA, a private platform, as was decided earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came in response to reporters' queries regarding the government's reported decision not to purchase power from the GNA, a private platform, as was decided earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest government decision comes amidst widespread criticism from various quarters regarding the move to purchase electricity from General Network Access .

Following the minister's remarks, senior CPI leader and former state minister P Rajeev questioned why the CM decided to purchase power from GNA when, according to the KSEB, there was no immediate electricity crisis in Keralam.

Rajeev also claimed that even if there was a crisis, then Himachal Pradesh ought to have been opted for, as that was the choice of the KSEB also.

"According to us, the power crisis was created in the state", he alleged.

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The CPI leader said that if the decision to purchase power was taken based on a letter by the former KSEB chairman, then all the documents related to it should be disclosed.

He also contended that the electricity minister's remarks regarding the CM's intervention have "exposed" the UDF government in such a short time after coming to power.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.