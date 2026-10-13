Mamata Banerjee escapes knife attack by woman claiming to be her niece: 'lay down on road, hurled abuses'

A woman who claimed to be a niece of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly tried to enter her security cordon with a knife in an intoxicated state on Tuesday evening, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress claimed.

Banerjee had come out of her house to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal near her residence when the woman tried to enter the security cordon from behind. (ANI)

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Party MP Dola Sen sent a written complaint to the Kalighat police station in Kolkata stating that the incident took place around 6 pm near Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat.

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“This is to inform you that around 6 pm on Tuesday, a lady named Tannishtha Saha, reportedly known as a civic volunteer and a drug addict, came with a violent mode and attacked Mamata Banerjee with a knife and furthermore claimed herself as her niece,” Sen stated in her letter to the officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee had come out of her house to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal near her residence when the woman tried to enter the security cordon from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee had come out of her house to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal near her residence when the woman tried to enter the security cordon from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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“When I asked her identity, she said that Banerjee was her paternal aunt. I refused to let her in. She then tried to sneak into the security cordon from the front. When she failed, she lay down on the road and started hurling abuses. It was then that we saw that she had a knife,” Sen said.

A TMC leader said that the woman was overpowered by TMC workers around Banerjee and later handed over to the police.

No senior police officials, including Rahul De, deputy commissioner of police (south), responded to calls and messages.