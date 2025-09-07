Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kolkata: 23-year-old woman found dead after threatening boyfriend of suicide over video call

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 07, 2025 08:31 pm IST

Sudipta Maity, who worked at a private firm, lived in a rented apartment in the Vivekananda Park area of the locality, they said.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead in south Kolkata's Bansdroni area after she threatened her boyfriend on a video call that she would hang herself, police said on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the matter from all angles and also questioning the boyfriend.(Representational)
Police said they were investigating the matter from all angles and also questioning the boyfriend.(Representational)

Sudipta Maity, who worked at a private firm, lived in a rented apartment in the Vivekananda Park area of the locality, they said.

On Saturday night, she told her boyfriend over the video call that she would end her life and disconnected the phone. When the boyfriend reached her house, he found her body hanging from the ceiling fan of a room, they added.

Police said they were investigating the matter from all angles and also questioning the boyfriend.

Her phone and the boyfriend's phone were seized, they said.

DISCLAIMER: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kolkata: 23-year-old woman found dead after threatening boyfriend of suicide over video call
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On