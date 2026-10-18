Rain, narrow gates, mic warning led to Kolkata stampede that killed 19; Instagram clip showed risk days earlier

An hour of rain, enough to slick the streets but not enough to keep revellers away from Durga Puja pandals on Saptami; a cramped bylane with narrow entry and exit gates; lack of crowd management and a mic announcement warning of a possible structural collapse appear to have led to Saturday’s stampede at Kolkata’s Chore Bagan, which left 19 dead.

Purses and other belongings left behind by devotees lie on the floor of the Durga Puja pandal on Sunday. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preliminary statements by the local police and accounts from eyewitnesses suggested that a raft of factors came together and contributed to the disaster during Kolkata’s biggest festival.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The stampede occurred around 7.30pm, at one of the city’s most popular Durga Puja venues, in cramped north Kolkata. The area is less than 2km from Howrah Bridge, is one of Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals.

Also read | ‘Pandal will collapse, please leave’: Warning over mic set off Kolkata stampede, 19 dead

Deep Dive Why did the stampede occur at Kolkata’s Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal? Rain drove more people into the pandal while visitors already inside hesitated to leave. The narrow gates and approach lane, slippery ground and crowding contributed to people falling over one another. What warning was announced over the mic before the Chor Bagan stampede? The announcement reportedly said the pandal was in very poor condition, could collapse and that people should leave. The warning, along with whistles and the dense crowd, reportedly triggered panic. What action followed the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede? Seven people had been arrested, and the pandal was shut. The state announced a Special Investigation Team headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge to probe the incident.

Seven people have been arrested so far. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court, even as the Opposition alleged attempts are being made to shield the organisers, most of whom, they claimed, are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kolkata: Relatives of victims killed in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal outside a mortuary, in Kolkata, Sunday.

Continuous rainfall

{{^usCountry}} According to eyewitnesses, the rain drove devotees into the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in search of cover. Those already inside refused to step out, even as more people surged in through the entrance and exit alike. Within seconds, people slipped and fell over each other, setting off a cascade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to eyewitnesses, the rain drove devotees into the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in search of cover. Those already inside refused to step out, even as more people surged in through the entrance and exit alike. Within seconds, people slipped and fell over each other, setting off a cascade. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Vinay Kumar said despite the police administration being present at the site, the crowd became difficult to manage amid the sudden rush.

"This tragic incident occurred due to continuous rainfall. There was an excessive crowd here, and they did not want to get out in the rain. The police administration was fully functional, but the crowd could not be handled," he said.

Also read | Some families lost more than one member in Durga Puja pandal stampede, 2 victims from Bihar: Suvendu Adhikari

Another eyewitness, Uttam, said: "We are local residents. When we heard about this incident, we immediately came here. The police administration had full arrangements here, and they fully cooperated. The local civil volunteers were also present. Our local MLA is also here and is fully engaged in making arrangements and ensuring treatment for them at the medical hospital. The incident occurred as the people wanted to avoid the rain to save themselves and their children.”

Narrow bylane

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Visuals from the spot show both the gates and the approach road to the pandal are narrow, which may have contributed to the accident.

Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inquire about the health of one of the admitted victims of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

A video from the pandal, posted by an Instagram user, details the structure of the complex and shows that an accident was waiting to happen. The pandal initially opens into a wide space, but then devotees must filter through a thin passageway, just about wide enough for three people at best. This passageway bends in an arc towards the idol.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Such a huge pandal but we are struggling to enter it. How will we enter this? Just look at the size of the pandal. We have been waiting for so long. Look at the VIP gate, it’s so big and look at the gate for the common people. Can you imagine the chaos on Saptami and Ashtami?” the user who goes by the name ‘Famgirl’ posted on Instagram five days ago.

A police officer also admitted the narrow approach road may have led to the accident. "Due to the mismanagement, people tried to escape through the entrance gate during the stampede. Both the gates and the approach road were narrow, which contributed to the accident," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Kolkata stampede: Mamata faction alleges Durga Puja pandal panel has ‘links’ to CM's nephew, BJP hits back

Police ‘mismanagement’

Eyewitnesses said confusing announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement left visitors disoriented at the height of the rush. They claimed the police deployment at the pandal was inadequate and that personnel were mainly stationed near the VIP entrance.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

They also alleged there was little administrative assistance in taking the injured to hospitals.

Political row erupts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The stampede sparked a political row with the Opposition alleging attempts are being made to shield the organisers, most of whom, they claimed, are from the ruling party.

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) alleged the puja committee – Chore Bagan Sarbojanin Durgatsav Samity – has links to Adhikari’s nephew Debdeep Adhikari and sought to know when he would be arrested.

MAITC spokesperson and Kolkata MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged the administration had failed to prevent the stampede and called on the organisers to take responsibility.

“This accident is a complete failure of the administration, and the concerned Puja Committee must take responsibility for it. There are many influential individuals involved, but right now, we are at the hospital. Since yesterday evening, our priority has been relief work and medical treatment,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson and MLA from the adjacent Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency Ritesh Tiwari said: “I do not know if any relative of the chief minister is linked to the puja committee but even if he was, would he ever want such a tragedy to take place under his watch?”

He added: "For decades, TMC leaders such as Partha Chatterjee, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim have been closely associated with the community Durga Pujas. Some BJP leaders may also have been associated with some pujas. What is wrong with that?”