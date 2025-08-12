BJP's Ashok Dinda gets Kolkata Police notice for remarks during RG Kar rape-murder protest

Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashok Dinda for his remarks made during the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ rally, held as part of the protests marking the anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. During the RG Kar crime anniversary protests in Kolkata on 9 August, BJP MLA Ashok Dinda stated that “the day is not far” when, following orders from the BJP leadership, they will “beat up police".

During the rally, Ashok Dinda allegedly said BJP workers would “beat up” the police. He also said “the day is not far, once they get instructions from the BJP's command, they will beat up cops, who have to hide behind chief minister Mamata Banerjee".

The cricketer-turned-politician has been asked to appear before officers at the New Market Police Station on 17 August, the official said.

“Dinda, during Saturday's rally, threatened our officers and provoked others to assault our on-duty officers. He also assaulted a guard of an IAS officer. He has been summoned to appear before New Market Police Station on August 17,” the officer told PTI.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident took place on August 9 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case sparked widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. After the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the case, the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has since arrested several individuals.

Here's what Ashok Dinda said: Watch

Ashok Dinda, during the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ rally on August 9, said, “That day is not far when we will have to beat up the police as well. They will be thoroughly thrashed. Once the BJP gives instructions from the top, we will beat up the police so much that they will have to hide behind Mamata Banerjee.”

West Bengal Police used a lathi charge against protesters during the rally, which was held to mark the first anniversary of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Video footage showing Dinda threatening and abusing police officers was seized, according to officials.

Seven cases have been registered—five by Kolkata Police and two by Howrah Police—for allegedly obstructing security personnel, assaulting them, and damaging public property during the march to the West Bengal secretariat on August 9.

Chaos and violent clashes occurred across Kolkata and nearby Howrah on Saturday, the day marking one year since the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital. The unrest left the victim’s mother hospitalised with a head injury.

The police and protesters clashed at multiple locations and in phases during the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, a march demanding “justice” for the RG Kar victim. The event featured at least three converging protest processions across Kolkata and Howrah.

The victim’s father alleged that his wife was assaulted by women police officers during the rally on 9 August. The event was organised to mark the first anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident.

Describing the events of the rally as “a sad incident,” he drew a direct link between the assault and the tragedy they endured last year.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)