Kolkata rape-murder case: Centre pushes states, UTs for urgent hospital security measures, seeks report by Sept 10

Union health secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday issued a directive to all states and Union Territories (UTs), urging them to provide an action-taken report by September 10 on the implementation of safety and security measures for doctors and healthcare workers. Junior doctors stage a protest on a road near Lalbazar police headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

This directive follows a recent Supreme Court order that emphasized the need for immediate remedial actions to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and directors general of police of all states and UTs, Chandra expressed gratitude for their participation in a recent video conference on this critical issue. The conference, which took place on August 28, discussed the provision of a safe working environment in all medical institutions in the wake of recent violent incidents, including the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Key security measures suggested

The health secretary outlined several key measures to be prioritised by states and UTs, including the identification of high-risk establishments, security audits, CCTV surveillance, background checks, and bereavement protocols, among others.

States and UTs have been urged to identify hospitals with high patient footfall and categorise them as high-priority establishments for security enhancements. The health secretary recommended regular security audits, conducted in consultation with local health and police authorities, to assess and improve existing security measures in hospitals.

Special attention should be given to areas within hospitals that are prone to security breaches, such as emergency rooms, triage areas, intensive care units (ICUs), and labour rooms, according to Chandra.

“Proper training and establishment of bereavement protocols for all doctors and healthcare workers to handle intense and emotional grief situations,” the top official said.

Chandra noted that several states have already initiated actions in line with the suggestions provided in a previous communication dated August 23. He also acknowledged that some states have gone beyond the ministry of health and family welfare’s (MOHFW) recommendations, implementing additional measures to enhance security in healthcare settings.