Kolkata rape-murder case: IMA asks protesting doctors to ‘leave justice’ to Supreme Court

The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged doctors protesting the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital to resume their duties and leave the pursuit of justice to the Supreme Court.



“The sacrifice of the young postgraduate resident of RG Kar has moved the conscience of the nation. The anger and frustration of the entire nation are equally on the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter,” ANI quotes IMA's letter as mentioning. Protesting junior doctors march towards Lalbazar police headquarters after they were allowed to meet Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on September 3.(PTI)

The IMA president stressed the importance of the Supreme Court's response and said that the entire medical community should adhere to the apex court's ruling.

“The medical fraternity was justifiably on the boil. The resident doctors hit the road with anger and deep sorrow. IMA called for the withdrawal of services barring emergency for 24 hours. Subsequently, the Honourable Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognizance of the situation and has formed a national task force… The Honourable Court has said to the doctors 'Trust us. Justice and medicine shouldn't stop'. The Highest Court has spoken,” the report further quotes the letter .

“As citizens of India, the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word given by the Honourable Court. Patient care and safety is the prime concern of the medical profession. All doctors of modern medicine should return to patient care leaving justice to the Honourable Supreme Court of India,” it added.

Doctors have been protesting in various states, calling for justice for the victims and improved security measures for healthcare professionals.

The incident has ignited a clash between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, the case has been handed over from the local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



