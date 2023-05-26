Billionaire Uday Kotak's son confirms engagement to fiance Aditi Arya: Who is she?

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Uday Suresh Kotak’s son Jay recently confirmed his engagement to fiance Aditi Arya, winner of the beauty pageant Femina Miss India 2015 in a Twitter post. The revelation came forward with Jay’s heartwarming message for Aditi on successfully completing her master's degree at Yale University, one of the premier institutes in the United States. Aditi Arya, fiance of Jay Kotak, who co-head of Kotak 811, digital savings account, incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.(Twitter/Jay Kotak)

Sharing photos of Aditi from the convocation ceremony, Jay tweeted Wednesday, “Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you.”

Several people including businessman Harsh Goenka congratulated the couple and wished them happiness, and togetherness.

Who is Aditi Arya?

1)Gurugram girl Aditi was crowned Femina Miss India at the 52nd edition of the beauty pageant in 2015. She represented India at Miss World 2015 held in China. The pageant was however won by Spain’s Mireia Lalaguna Royo that year.

2)On the educational front, Aditi completed her master’s degree in Business Administration from Yale School of Management this year. Prior to that, she had already completed her undergraduate studies in Business Studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College at the University of Delhi, before being crowned Miss India.

3)Alongside competing in the beauty pageant, she was also working as a research analyst at Ernst and Young, an audit firm and had expressed interest in pursuing MBA in multiple interviews at that time.

4)The 29-year-old actress has always been vocal about the importance of education on public platforms. “...learning is important not for the sake of societal expectations but for doing better with the voice society gave you,” one of her Instagram posts from last year reads.

5)Aditi enjoys quite a good popularity on social media, including on Instagram, where she has over 3.4 lakh followers. She made her Bollywood debut in Ranveer Singh starrer film 83, released in 2021. The movie is a biographical sports drama film based on India’s 1983 world cup victory, captained by former player Kapil Dev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON