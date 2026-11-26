Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday strongly criticised the Karnataka government's fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project, accusing it of attempting to divert attention from the Mekedatu dam dispute.

K'taka has no right to seek stay on Cauvery-Gundar link, says Anbumani more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to swiftly execute the scheme.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Calling on the Tamil Nadu government to counter Karnataka's legal moves by releasing ₹6,941 crore in a single tranche for the first phase of the Cauvery–Gundar link project, the PMK leader, in a statement, asserted that TN holds full legal rights to utilise surplus Cauvery water while Karnataka has no locus standi to oppose the initiative.

"The Karnataka government has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking an order to stay the Cauvery-Gundar linking project", he said.

"At a time when the Tamil Nadu government holds every legal right to implement the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, Karnataka's move to file this petition with the intent to divert attention from the Mekedatu dam issue is strongly condemnable," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When the foundation stone for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project was laid in 2021, the Karnataka government filed a primary suit right then seeking a stay on it. Anbumani said the neighbouring state sought the stay citing that the Tamil Nadu government had that year requested the Centre to declare the initiative as a national project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the foundation stone for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project was laid in 2021, the Karnataka government filed a primary suit right then seeking a stay on it. Anbumani said the neighbouring state sought the stay citing that the Tamil Nadu government had that year requested the Centre to declare the initiative as a national project. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"However, after the Union government stated that national project status had not been granted to the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, the Supreme Court dismissed Karnataka's plea seeking an interim stay on project works", the MP said, adding, "with no progress since then on this issue, the filing of another petition by the Karnataka government reflects its mindset inimical to Tamil Nadu's interests".

Pointing out that the project involves using surplus water flowing out of the Cauvery during flood seasons at a check dam in Mayanur in Karur district and linking it with the Gundar river through dry areas of Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar districts, Ramadoss claimed that if new irrigation canals were constructed for a total length of 262 km, around 17,000 acres of land will receive direct irrigation benefits and 1.10 lakh acres indirect irrigation benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Against an overall requirement of ₹14,400 crore for the project, only ₹364 crore has been allocated and just three per cent of the works have been completed. Unable to stomach even this much, the Karnataka government has filed a case", Anbumani charged.

Tamil Nadu has every right to implement the Cauvery-Gundar linking project and at the same time, Karnataka has no right whatsoever to oppose this project, he asserted.

Therefore, building the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery in Karnataka and implementing the Cauvery-Gundar linking project in Tamil Nadu cannot be viewed on the same scale, he said and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action to "foil all of Karnataka's conspiracies on this issue".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.