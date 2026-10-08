K’taka says 90% crops damaged, releases 1st instalment of relief

Karnataka’s government will begin releasing drought compensation to farmers from its own funds, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said, adding that about 90% of crops across the state had been damaged and the Centre had yet to release relief.

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The government has ordered the release of ₹2,500 as the first instalment to affected farmers, with district collectors directed to disburse the money immediately.

The state has sought between ₹11,000 crore and ₹11,500 crore from the Centre under National Disaster Response Fund guidelines after estimating total drought losses at about ₹46,000 crore.

Of Karnataka’s 240 taluks, 217 have been declared drought affected.

Ground verification is continuing in the remaining 23, with another 10 to 15 likely to be added to the list, Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said during a visit to drought-hit areas in Halakundi village in Ballari.

The government’s assessment covers crop losses even in irrigated areas, with the situation particularly severe in Ballari, Vijayanagara and adjoining regions, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government needs to come to the aid of farmers and people. We have already taken several steps to provide as much assistance as possible,” Parameshwara told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government needs to come to the aid of farmers and people. We have already taken several steps to provide as much assistance as possible,” Parameshwara told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that the Centre’s prescribed compensation was ₹8,500 per hectare, but no funds had been released by it so far.

“We will not sit idly by and complain that we have not received a single paisa from the Centre. We will provide all possible assistance from our side. We will not abandon the farmers in distress,” he said.

Karnataka has sent two requests to the Centre, putting the estimated loss at around ₹46,000 crore across 177 taluks.

The state, however, has sought only the amount permissible under central guidelines, Parameshwara said.

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“We have said that the loss amount is ₹46,000 crore. But as per the Centre’s guidelines, we can only claim what we are entitled to. That is why we have sought around ₹11,000 crore as compensation,” he said.

Three central teams have already visited the state and assessed drought affected areas.

Parameshwara said the teams used sample surveys and satellite data rather than visiting every village.

The government is also asking banks to defer recovery of farmers’ loans and facilitate restructuring and refinancing. Instructions are being issued to nationalised banks as well as private financial institutions, he said.

The drought has also affected drinking water supplies in several villages, prompting the state to release funds for drinking water and other emergency measures.

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Parameshwara said the government would have to sequence other spending according to the funds available, with immediate assistance to farmers taking precedence.

“We will decide on priority, depending on the availability of financial resources, which work should be taken up first and which can be done later. For now, the farmer is our priority. Road works and other works can be done later. Saving the farmers is the first priority,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said the impact on farmers had been compounded in areas where attempts to sow a second crop also failed.

“In many areas, farmers had earlier sown sorghum, but the crop was damaged due to lack of rain. Later, when there was some rain, they tried to grow alternative crops like corn, but they too failed,” he said.