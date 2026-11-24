Amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Naga and Kuki community leaders from churches and civil society organisations attended a three-day Kuki-Naga Prayer and Peace Summit in Kolkata from November 22 to 24. The summit was organised and facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

To take the process forward, the leaders agreed to hold another round of dialogue before Christmas this year, with all stakeholders invited to participate. (HT Photo) more less

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In a statement on Tuesday, the FNR said that during the three-day residential summit, leaders from both communities engaged in an “honest, open-spirited and respectful dialogue” and recognised and acknowledged the deep hurt they had caused each other.

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“They realised the urgent need to explore concrete ways to break the chain of fear, hate and violence, and forge a path towards finding peaceful resolution… The leaders are fully aware that the road to peace is not a quick-fix, but one that requires political and moral courage and willingness to be part of a sustained and broader dialogue to peace,” the FNR update said.

Also Read:Three years on, Manipur remains on edge: What’s behind the latest unrest?

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{{^usCountry}} The participants at the summit included members of the Kuki Christian Churches Manipur, Kuki Baptist Churches Manipur, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum, Kuki Baptist Association Nagaland, Kuki Christian Church Nagaland, Naga Christian Forum Manipur, Naga Peoples’ Initiative for Peace Manipur, Fellowship of Naga Baptist Association and the United Naga Council. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The participants at the summit included members of the Kuki Christian Churches Manipur, Kuki Baptist Churches Manipur, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum, Kuki Baptist Association Nagaland, Kuki Christian Church Nagaland, Naga Christian Forum Manipur, Naga Peoples’ Initiative for Peace Manipur, Fellowship of Naga Baptist Association and the United Naga Council. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FNR statement, a significant outcome of the summit was the leaders’ commitment to begin a forward-looking process to identify the core issues underlying the ongoing conflict in Manipur and address them through honest dialogue, listening to each other’s concerns with mutual respect and understanding.

To take the process forward, the leaders agreed to hold another round of dialogue before Christmas this year, with all stakeholders invited to participate.

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The FNR also urged both the Kuki and Naga communities to work towards a “Christmas Truce”. Describing it as a confidence-building measure, the FNR said the truce should aim to create a safe and conducive environment to provide immediate relief to affected families and communities, end the cycle of violence, prevent further escalation and loss of lives, and allow leaders to begin meaningful dialogue on the underlying issues of the conflict.

“The Prayer and Peace Summit made a united appeal to stop the violence of words waged through social media platforms. The lies, rumours, hatred and propaganda are instilling more animosity and polarization. This must end immediately,” FNR said.

FNR also urged both the communities to take ownership of the process by being vigilant against and not allowing any vested interest or any third force to disrupt this process.