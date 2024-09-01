Kukis stage rallies seeking separate administration in Manipur; BJP leaders house set ablaze

Tension was palpable in Manipur on Saturday as Kuki-Zo community members took out three rallies in tribal-dominated parts of the ethnic strife-torn state to press their demand for a separate administration and to protest against the viral audio clips purportedly of chief minister N Biren Singh, in which certain objectionable comments were made. The Kuki-Zo rallies were organised at Leishang, Keithelmanbi and Moreh in tribal-dominant Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts. (PTI)

Meanwhile, unidentified miscreants set on fire the ancestral house of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Michael Lamjathang in Churachandpur district, police said, adding a case was lodged by the ruling party’s leader in connection with the incident.

The Kuki-Zo rallies were organised at Leishang, Keithelmanbi and Moreh in tribal-dominant Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, respectively. The rallies saw thousands taking to the streets pressing for a separate administrative — an oft-repeated demand by Kuki groups.

People familiar with the matter said the protest rally in In Churachandpur started from the Anglo Kuki war gate at Leishang and covered around 6km before culminating at Peace ground in Tuiboung.

All markets and schools in the district remained closed in view of the rally called by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF). The state government, however, had urged people to keep business establishments and private institutions open in view of the rallies.

In Kangpokpi, hundreds of protesters took part in the rally that started from Keithelmanbi Military colony and culminated at Thomas ground after covering 8 km. A protest march was also held in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh, demanding a separate administration.

Besides pressing the demand for a separate administration, the rallies also saw people protesting against the viral audio clips in which objectionable comments were made.

Describing the audio clips, purportedly claiming to be the voice of the CM, as “doctored”, the Manipur government has said they were released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the northeastern state.

In response to the three protest rallies by the members of the Kuki-Zo community, a counter “cease work” strike was called in Meitei-dominated valley districts by a community based civil society organisation, Meitei Leima. The “cease work” strike impacted businesses, schools, and private institutions in the region. No untoward incidents were reported in the strike, an official said.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, which has claimed at least 226 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

Kuki groups also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Churachandpur deputy commissioner on Saturday, demanded “governance and safety of Kuki-Zo community” as well as autonomous administration. It also sought immediate review of leaked audio purportedly of chief minister N Biren Singh and to take appropriate action upon the findings. It further demanded enhanced security measures to avert any further escalation of hostilities and to guarantee the safety of all communities residing within the state.

The day also saw unidentified miscreants setting on fire the ancestral residence of BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang in Churachandpur around 11.30 am. A car parked in the house compound at Peniel village in Tuibong sub-division was also torched during the attack, police said.

Chief minister Biren Singh condemned the attack on the house “for the third time”.

“The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” Singh said in an X post. “Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the officials concerned who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats.”

The residence of Lamjathang in Peniel village was attacked last week as well when around 30 armed men fired several rounds and set parts of the property attached to the house on fire, with the attack coming just hours after the BJP leader had participated in a local TV discussion on the topic, “Kuki supremacy and its agenda”.

