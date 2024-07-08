Kulgam: 4 terrorists had been hiding in ‘bunker’ behind a wardrobe, video surfaces

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were killed in an encounter on Saturday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, had been staying in a hideout in Chinnigam Frisal where they had constructed a bunker inside an almirah. NDTV reported that authorities are investigating the involvement of locals in sheltering the terrorists. Security officials inspects what appears to be a small yet well-fortified concrete hideout concealed behind a wardrobe in a civilian residence in Kugam's Chinnigam Frisal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video surfaced online, security officials can be seen inspecting what appears to be a small yet well-fortified concrete hideout concealed behind a wardrobe in a civilian residence.

Two Indian Army soldiers were also killed in the operation, with a total of six Hizbul terrorists killed in separate encounters in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

Two army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists. Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police RR Swain said the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

“Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024,” Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

Two encounters in Kulgam

The first encounter broke out in Madergam, where one of the soldiers was killed. In the second encounter in Chinigam in Kulgam, four terrorists were killed and the other Army soldier lost his life in action.

All of the terrorists were affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, with one identified as a local commander of the group.

The four terrorists killed in Chinigam were identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather, and Shakeel Ahmad Wani. The two terrorists killed in Madergam were identified as Faisal and Adil, NDTV reported.

These terror attacks come during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)