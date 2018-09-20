Kumaraswamy calls on people to protest against BJP’s attempts to topple Karnataka govt

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday called on the people of the state to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged attempts to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance government.

At a speech in Chennarayapatna Taluk in Hassan district, Kumaraswamy said: “The leaders of the BJP who are creating hurdles to this government which is bringing out development programmes for the state... I appeal to the people, this government which has set out to work diligently, this pro people government that they (BJP) want to topple, the people of this state should protest.”

The chief minister was referring to constant rumours of the BJP allegedly offering monetary enticements to MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) to switch loyalties in a bid to come back to power.

At present the Congress-JD(S) alliance has the support of 118 MLAs and the BJP has 104 MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy had even alleged that the BJP had offered Rs 5 crore to two MLAs, one each from the Congress and the JD(S) to switch sides.

The BJP, however, denied these charges and said it would oppose against the chief minister’s call to citizens to protest on Friday.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 23:41 IST