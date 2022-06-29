Ladakh: Helicopter services now open for tourists and general public

In a major reprieve for tourists and the general public, the Ladakh UT administration has thrown open helicopter services for those visiting the region.

“The first batch of tourists availed heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opens the service for tourists and visitors in general,” an official spokesperson said.

The helicopter services operated by the UT Administration, Ladakh will be available to the public in general at the sectors and rates as notified by the administration earlier for the residents of Ladakh, read an order from Ladakh’s civil aviation department.

Individuals desirous of booking on the notified routes can book the tickets online at https://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/.

A distinct booking mechanism has been made available on the portal for the category of passengers other than the residents of Ladakh.

The order further clarified that the availability of a ticket on a route or actual flying will be contingent upon the number of passengers, weather conditions or any other operational restrictions.

The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172.

The services will cover Leh, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar and Jammu for the time being.