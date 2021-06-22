Lakshadweep row: Kerala HC stays two orders issued by Patel

Kerala high court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on two orders issued by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Patel had ordered closure of dairy firms in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and also ordered to drop non-vegetarian food items from the menu. The court asked the Centre to submit a counter-affidavit and said that no further action should be taken on both the orders until a counter-affidavit is filed.

The court said the PIL will be considered again next week.

Over the last few weeks the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, a former Gujarat cabinet minister, has faced stiff opposition from various quarters and even his own party over the new reforms introduced by him. Several politicians and natives of Lakshadweep allege that the reforms are against the interest of the islanders.

Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 are the legislation drafted by the former Gujarat minister, all of them have drawn widespread criticism from the opposition as well as his own party. Following the announcement of the order, BJP’s Lakshadweep unit general secretary HK Mohammed Kasim on May 25 had said that locals should have been taken into confidence before announcing the measures.

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in the island also suffered a setback as 15 members resigned after a sedition case was filed against Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana. Sultana’s arrest led to BJP leader Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha and 14 others tender their resignation. The BJP leaders who resigned said that they cannot support the sedition case slapped against the filmmaker for expressing her opinion on the 'anti-people policies' of the current Lakshadweep administration. Aisha Sultana, during a news debate on a Malayalam channel alleged that the central government used Covid-19 as a "bio-weapon" against the people of Lakshadweep.

