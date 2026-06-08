West Godavari , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that land resurvey has been completed in over 6,500 villages across the state, enabling the government to update the land records. Land resurvey completed in over 6,500 villages: Andhra CM Naidu

Addressing a public meeting at Siddantham village in this district, the chief minister noted that pattardar passbooks have been issued to 26.4 lakh people.

"We have completed resurvey in 6,688 villages and updated land records. Pattadar passbooks have been issued to 26.4 lakh people. Passbooks are being issued without errors," he said.

According to the CM, another 62.3 lakh passbooks are due to be issued.

He promised to issue them within a definite timeline, adding that the government has decided to issue 90 lakh error-free passbooks.

Under Resurvey 2.0, Naidu observed that the final Record of Rights has been completed for 1,836 villages.

The chief minister asserted that the Revenue Department is being "overhauled" to avoid controversies.

Reflecting on the Godavari district, he said the government is according importance to food processing industries and underscored that aquaculture is key for the local and national economies.

Naidu promised to back the aquaculture sector, which is widespread in several coastal districts.

Affected by the Middle East war and other causes, he said aquaculture farmers are suffering, especially by inflated aqua feed prices.

He said the issue of inflated aqua feed prices has been escalated to the Centre and its decision is awaited.

Further, Naidu said the "refuse from aquaculture can be transformed into nutraceutical medicines" rather than turning into a pollution problem.

As farmers are suffering from the rise in fodder price, the CM said he had requested the Centre to extend subsidies and cut taxes on soyabean meal imports.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that the NDA government has been ruling the state for two years with focus on welfare, development and good governance.

He underlined that the coalition government aims to provide tapped water to every house.

Reacting to YSRCP's accusations of alleged "irregularities" in the recent teacher recruitment, the CM ridiculed the opposition party leaders as people who "lack knowledge on examinations and reservations" and attempting to mudsling.

Naidu accused YSRCP of indulging in "fake propaganda" on a daily basis.

Moreover, he held the previous YSRCP government responsible for creating land disputes by tampering with the records, among other alleged irregularities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.