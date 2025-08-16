Larger conspiracy underway to manipulate voter lists, alleges Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that a larger conspiracy was underway to manipulate voter lists and suppress democratic participation and unveiled the route map of the party’s upcoming Voter Rights Yatra, set to begin on August 17. Congress leader Pawan Khera. (ANI)

“Those who conspire will not back down, they will try to steal votes.. The way the game of adding and deleting fake votes was being played, BJP people have been caught red-handed. Now even ordinary citizens are providing evidence of vote theft…Today, the right to vote is being taken away from Dalits, the deprived, the oppressed, the exploited, and minorities; tomorrow, their participation will be taken away. A conspiracy was being hatched to attack the poor sections of this country, against which the people of the country have raised their voices,” Congress’ media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said at a press conference in Delhi.

According to the Congress, the Yatra will start from Sasaram in Bihar and cover 1,300 km across the state in 16 days. It will conclude in Patna with a public rally attended by leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Taking aim at the Election Commission, Khera alleged that the institution was functioning as “just a compartment of this double engine” and vowed continued resistance. “We are fighting against this and will continue to do so in the future…The ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ will be a historic journey. This journey will prove to be a milestone in the fight for the existence of all of us,” he added.