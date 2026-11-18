Mohammed Lateef Bhat, the most wanted local terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir and believed to be the last active local commander in South Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said, ending a year-long hunt for him.

According to security records, Lateef Bhat was the lone active trained local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir (HT/PTI)

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Bhat, 23, had been trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village since Wednesday morning, after security forces launched an operation to track him down. The village was cordoned off, and personnel had attempted to persuade him to surrender, but he refused.

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The operation came two days after security forces killed his associate Umar Nisar Dar in a gunfight near the Laroo bypass in Kulgam. Bhat had escaped the cordon during that encounter, prompting an extensive search across the area.

Deep Dive How was Lateef Bhat killed in Kulgam? Officials said Bhat was killed during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday. The gunfight began after forces established contact with terrorists during a search operation. Where was Lateef Bhat trapped before the Kulgam encounter? Bhat was trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village. Security forces cordoned off the village and tried to persuade him to surrender, but he did not do so. Why did security forces launch an operation in Zangalgam? Security forces launched the operation to track down Bhat. During a search in the area, they established contact with terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

A year on the run

Bhat had been reported missing by his family in November 2025. A resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam, he was a former carpenter who allegedly joined the terror ranks around the time of his disappearance.

According to security records, Bhat was the lone active trained local terrorist operating in Jammu and Kashmir. His disappearance and subsequent involvement in terror attacks had made him one of the most wanted men in the Valley.

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{{^usCountry}} Photos circulated on social media in November last year reportedly showed Bhat joining the Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy outfit, Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA). His family filed a missing complaint at the Kulgam police station on November 19, 2025. Linked to several attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos circulated on social media in November last year reportedly showed Bhat joining the Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy outfit, Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA). His family filed a missing complaint at the Kulgam police station on November 19, 2025. Linked to several attacks {{/usCountry}}

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Since his disappearance, Bhat has been linked to several attacks in South Kashmir, including the killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam on July 31, the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable on July 22 and alleged plans to target Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

He was also suspected of being involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF post in Akhran village, Kulgam, in which three personnel were injured.

Investigators said Bhat and Dar had conducted reconnaissance at several locations in the district a day before the attack. CCTV footage reportedly showed the two moving around Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10.

Escaped security cordons multiple times

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Bhat had escaped security forces' cordons on at least two previous occasions.

On July 8, security forces trapped him and other terrorists in the Anantnag forests during an operation. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Zakir Ahmed Ganei, believed to have recruited and trained Bhat, was killed in the encounter, but Bhat managed to escape.

He also escaped a cordon in Anantnag in December last year after security forces traced his movements through CCTV footage.

Officials said Bhat's familiarity with the terrain and ability to blend into crowds had helped him evade security forces and carry out attacks.

Local terror networks hit hard

Security agencies have been tracking a sharp decline in the number of local terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Around five years ago, officials estimated that 50-60 local terrorists were active in the region. By May 2025, the number had dropped to 17, including 14 in Kashmir and three in Jammu.

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In August this year, Hindustan Times reported that Bhat was the only active local terrorist left in Jammu and Kashmir, with security forces mounting an intensive operation to track him down.

His killing marks a significant development in the counter-terror operations in South Kashmir, where security forces have intensified searches following a series of attacks on police personnel, migrant workers and security forces.